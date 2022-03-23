Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.71%

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.96% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% jump in NIFTY and a 70.23% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 17243.15. The Sensex is at 57731.01, down 0.45%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 16.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6323.7, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

