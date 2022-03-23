Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd stays in winning mode

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.65, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.6% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% gain in NIFTY and a 36.78% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.65, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 17243.15. The Sensex is at 57731.01, down 0.45%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 12.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25359.5, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 438.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.9, up 0.09% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 67.6% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% gain in NIFTY and a 36.78% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)