Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 514.77 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 7.02% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 514.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.21% to Rs 46.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 1708.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1708.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales514.77539.22 -5 1708.331708.21 0 OPM %13.6911.52 -9.5610.88 - PBDT64.4257.06 13 136.61164.04 -17 PBT52.9745.42 17 92.36122.76 -25 NP24.1025.92 -7 46.3470.44 -34

Wed, May 22 2019. 13:37 IST

