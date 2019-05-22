Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 1.28 croreNet loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.281.51 -15 5.195.85 -11 OPM %-0.788.61 -4.0510.60 - PBDT0.020.11 -82 0.330.59 -44 PBT-0.090.01 PL -0.100.13 PL NP-0.100.08 PL -0.060.20 PL
