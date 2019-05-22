Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 130.56% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 73.28% to Rs 25.23 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 130.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.28% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.52% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 327.96% to Rs 203.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.2314.56 73 203.2447.49 328 OPM %57.0462.09 -82.9156.96 - PBDT14.969.03 66 170.7922.88 646 PBT4.740.48 888 7.304.02 82 NP0.830.36 131 2.853.15 -10

