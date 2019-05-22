Jindal Steel & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1154.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 7353.15 croreNet loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 1154.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 145.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 7353.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5702.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 262.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 361.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.69% to Rs 27431.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16861.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7353.155702.39 29 27431.5016861.03 63 OPM %19.5826.63 -21.9323.56 - PBDT460.44832.37 -45 3135.661581.90 98 PBT-115.25364.12 PL 828.60-327.76 LP NP-1154.24145.08 PL -262.90-361.61 27
