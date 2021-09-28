Somany Ceramics jumps over 15% in six sessions

-
-
Somany Ceramics rose 2.35% to Rs 766.05, extending rise for the sixth session.Shares of Somany Ceramics have jumped 15.40% in six sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 663.80 on 20 September 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 785.85 in intraday today. The stock has risen 330.37% from its 52-week low of Rs 178 on 30 September 2020.
In the past one month, the Somany Ceramics stock has surged 11.26% as against 5.30% rise in the Sensex. It has jumped 314.08% in the past one year compared with 55.60% surge in the Sensex.
The stock was in demand amid hopes that a recovery in real estate sector may boost demand for ceramic tiles in the domestic market.
Somany Ceramics manufactures a range of products including ceramic tile, floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, digital tiles, wall tiles, wall claddings, sanitary ware, bathroom fittings, and tile laying solutions.
On a consolidated basis, Somany Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 4.47 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 21.99 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 94.82% to Rs 328.93 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
