Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 53.77 points or 2.95% at 1769.36 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 4.25%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.65%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.63%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.34%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 1.26%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.72%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.63%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.65%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.33%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 769.14 or 1.28% at 59308.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 202 points or 1.13% at 17653.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 246.08 points or 0.88% at 27742.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 100.62 points or 1.16% at 8592.

On BSE,1310 shares were trading in green, 1851 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

