Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 771.2 points or 2.19% at 34472.65 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 4.53%), Aptech Ltd (down 4.49%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 4.4%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.39%),Mindtree Ltd (down 4.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 3.75%), Cyient Ltd (down 3.68%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.56%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.15%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.02%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (up 4.99%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.94%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.31%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 769.14 or 1.28% at 59308.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 202 points or 1.13% at 17653.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 246.08 points or 0.88% at 27742.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 100.62 points or 1.16% at 8592.

On BSE,1310 shares were trading in green, 1851 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

