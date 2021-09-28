Tata Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 821.65, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.27% in last one year as compared to a 57.45% rally in NIFTY and a 38.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 821.65, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 17669.85. The Sensex is at 59333.5, down 1.24%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 4.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40720.6, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 819.5, down 2.11% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 63.27% in last one year as compared to a 57.45% rally in NIFTY and a 38.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 106.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

