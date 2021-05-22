Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets

Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. (BPI), has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Everolimus Tablets (generic for ZORTRESS ),from the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

NATCO's partner BPI plans to launch 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 0.75 mg strengths of the product shortly.

The above strengths of Everolimus are indicated in the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection in Kidney Transplantation and Liver Transplantation. As per industry sales data, ZORTRESS and its therapeutic equivalents had generated annual sales of $162million during the twelve months ending March 2021 in the US.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)