Sonata Software gains on incorporation of Canada-based subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai collaborates with Universal Music India, launches Hyundai Spotlight
Music composition Moti Aakh by Gagan Chahal to release soon; produced by Faiz Qureshi, Parikshit Gosain
Indices trade with minor gains
Brometers trade with minor losses; broader market jumps
Sensex, Nifty end with minor cuts; metal stocks decline for fourth day
-
Sonata Software rose 1% to Rs 837.30 after Sonata Software Canada was incorporated in Canada as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonata Software North America and as a step down subsidiary of Sonata Software with effect from 3 December 2021.
The subscribed share capital of Sonata Software Canada (SSCL) is CAD 100 (100 common shares) for which no government/ regulatory approval is required. The initial subscription in SSCL by the Sonata Software North America (SSNA) does not fall under the purview of company's related party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in SSCL, the company added in its press statement.
Sonata Software's consolidated net profit rose 5.11% to Rs 91.17 crore on a 24.07% fall in net sales to Rs 963.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.
Sonata Software provides IT consulting, product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel solutions. The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues. The company's domestic subsidiary Sonata Information Technology primarily distributes software products and is focused on the Indian market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU