Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 62.29 points or 0.35% at 18075 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.06%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.29%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.22%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.45%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.38%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.97 or 0.06% at 58616.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17449.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.74 points or 0.5% at 28927.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.7 points or 0.19% at 8900.74.

On BSE,1772 shares were trading in green, 929 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

