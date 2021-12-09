Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 77.32 points or 1.01% at 7735.42 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.06%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.3%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.29%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.7%), GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 0.66%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.36%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.34%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.79%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.52%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.97 or 0.06% at 58616.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17449.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.74 points or 0.5% at 28927.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.7 points or 0.19% at 8900.74.

On BSE,1772 shares were trading in green, 929 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

