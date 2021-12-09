Telecom stocks gain

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 22.68 points or 1.23% at 1865.92 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 11.01%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 9.1%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 6.6%),HFCL Ltd (up 5.69%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.9%), ITI Ltd (up 2.44%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.1%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.73%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.6%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.97 or 0.06% at 58616.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17449.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.74 points or 0.5% at 28927.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.7 points or 0.19% at 8900.74.

On BSE,1772 shares were trading in green, 929 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

