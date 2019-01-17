Sonata Software Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Sobha Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2019.
Sonata Software Ltd surged 7.25% to Rs 329 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 59762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6246 shares in the past one month.
Sobha Ltd spiked 6.18% to Rs 490.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28494 shares in the past one month.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 1069.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12083 shares in the past one month.
Rajesh Exports Ltd exploded 5.01% to Rs 619.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65571 shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd added 4.90% to Rs 48.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
