JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

US stocks rise for second straight session

L&T Infotech gains after announcing acquisition
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 28.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71489 shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, PVR Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 January 2019.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 28.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71489 shares. The stock rose 0.96% to Rs.194.00. Volumes stood at 55394 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29667 shares. The stock gained 1.73% to Rs.789.05. Volumes stood at 16970 shares in the last session.

PVR Ltd recorded volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29752 shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.1,631.70. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd clocked volume of 92801 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16314 shares. The stock gained 0.72% to Rs.266.15. Volumes stood at 72320 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 19928 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5989 shares. The stock gained 5.49% to Rs.323.60. Volumes stood at 3014 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements