Mindtree drops after poor Q3 outcome

Mindtree fell 1.53% to Rs 828.95 at 09:35 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit declined 7.3% to Rs 191.2 crore on 1.8% rise in revenue to Rs 1787.2 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 87.40 points, or 0.24% to 36,408.69
On the BSE, 41,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 73,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 848 and a low of Rs 821.45 so far during the day.
The board of directors of Mindtree at its meeting held on 16 January 2019 recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.
Mindtree is a global IT consulting and services company which helps clients across 17 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth.
