Mindtree drops after poor Q3 outcome

fell 1.53% to Rs 828.95 at 09:35 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit declined 7.3% to Rs 191.2 crore on 1.8% rise in revenue to Rs 1787.2 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 87.40 points, or 0.24% to 36,408.69

On the BSE, 41,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 73,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 848 and a low of Rs 821.45 so far during the day.

The board of directors of at its meeting held on 16 January 2019 recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

is a global IT consulting and services company which helps clients across 17 countries achieve agility, competitive edge, and growth.

