Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Falls 2.16%

has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in BSE FMCG Sector and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX

lost 2.16% today to trade at Rs 24.9. The BSE FMCG Sector is down 0.1% to quote at 11942.06. The is up 0.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.79% and lost 1.38% on the day. The BSE FMCG Sector index went up 11.21 % over last one year compared to the 3.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5834 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73125 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 49.7 on 16 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 14.05 on 20 Jul 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)