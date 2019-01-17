Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Falls 2.16%

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd lost 2.16% today to trade at Rs 24.9. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 11942.06. The index is up 0.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vadilal Industries Ltd decreased 1.79% and Kwality Ltd lost 1.38% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 11.21 % over last one year compared to the 3.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5834 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73125 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 49.7 on 16 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 14.05 on 20 Jul 2018.
