Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 21.19 points or 1.18% at 1812.47 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.75%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.09%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.77%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.32%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.84%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.98%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.91%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.6%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.52%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 557.17 or 0.94% at 59586.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 147.15 points or 0.83% at 17771.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 246.78 points or 0.84% at 29545.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.15 points or 0.65% at 9131.8.

On BSE,2237 shares were trading in green, 660 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)