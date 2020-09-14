SORIL Infra Resources consolidated net profit rises 328.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.82% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net profit of SORIL Infra Resources rose 328.48% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.3952.8045.1916.5523.0010.1116.693.8912.943.02

