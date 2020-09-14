JUST IN
Business Standard

SORIL Infra Resources consolidated net profit rises 328.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.82% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net profit of SORIL Infra Resources rose 328.48% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.3952.80 -18 OPM %45.1916.55 -PBDT23.0010.11 127 PBT16.693.89 329 NP12.943.02 328

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:11 IST

