Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.55% to Rs 97.00 croreNet Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.55% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.88% to Rs 470.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 680.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales97.00163.16 -41 470.32680.44 -31 OPM %-1.4713.87 -7.6614.26 - PBDT-16.3311.60 PL -16.2650.30 PL PBT-24.473.10 PL -48.6016.78 PL NP-18.98-1.83 -937 -44.573.14 PL
