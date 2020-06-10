Southwest Monsoon Further Advanced Into Some More Parts Of West Central & North Bay of Bengal

According to the National Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorology Centre, New Delhi/Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department yesterday, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Central & north Bay of Bengal. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat.14°N/Long.60°E, Lat.14°N/Long.70°E, Karwar, Shimoga, Tumukuru, Chittoor, Chennai, 18°N/Long.87°E and Lat.22°N/Long.93°E. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, Some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.

