Indian Economy To Contract 3.2% in FY21: World Bank

According to World Bank forecasts, growth is estimated to have slowed to 4.2% in FY 2019/20, which ended in March 2020 in India. Output is projected to contract by 3.2% in FY 2020/21, when the impact of the pandemic will largely hit. Stringent measures to control the spread of the virus will heavily curtail activity, despite some support from fiscal and monetary stimulus. Spillovers from weaker global growth and balance sheet stress in the financial sector will also weigh on activity.

Although the South Asia region has witnessed a smaller number of COVID-19 cases than many other regions, tourism activity has faded, and domestic pandemic mitigation measures are weighing heavily on short-term economic activity. Deteriorating economic conditions in advanced economies and major emerging market economies are impacting export-related industries. In addition, the incidence of COVID-19 cases is still rising rapidly regionally.

The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it have plunged the global economy into a severe contraction. According to World Bank forecasts, the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year. That would represent the deepest recession since the Second World War, with the largest fraction of economies experiencing declines in per capita output since 1870, the World Bank says in its June 2020 Global Economic Prospects.

Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted. Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extree poverty this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)