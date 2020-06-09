GoI Announces Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 crore

The government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of dated securities for Rs 30000 crore. These include New GS 2025 (maturing on June 15, 2025) 12,000, 6.19% GS 2034 11,000 and 7.16% GS 2050 7,000. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above security. The auction will be yield based for new security and price based for other securities, using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

