Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series III-Issue Price Set At Rs 4677 Per Gram

According to a latest update from the RBI, The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series III will be opened for subscription for the period from June 08, 2020 to June 12, 2020. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e.

June 03 - June 05, 2020 works out to Rs 4,677/- (Rupees Four Thousand Six Hundred and Seventy Seven only) per gram of gold. Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,627/- (Rupees Four Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Seven only) per gram of gold.

