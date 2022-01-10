Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series IX Open For Subscription Says RBI

The RBI noted on Friday that the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IX will be open for subscription for the period from January 10, 2022 - January 14, 2022. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e.

January 05, January 06 and January 07, 2022 works out to Rs 4,786/- (Rupees Four thousand seven hundred and eighty-six only) per gram of gold. Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,736/- (Rupees Four thousand seven hundred and thirty-six only) per gram of gold.

