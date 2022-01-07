First Advance Estimates See FY22 GDP Growing At 9.2%

-
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 9.2% year on year (YoY) in FY22 as compared to a contraction of 7.3% during FY21.Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2% as compared to the contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21. Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6%.
Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 232.15 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 197.46 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2021. The growth in nominal GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 17.6%. Nominal GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 210.37 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 179.15 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.4%.
The per capita GDP is likely to rise 8.1% to Rs 107801.
