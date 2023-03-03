UPI framework - an example of India's technological prowess which has had a deep impact on the country's economy: Commerce Minister

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy (NLP) together will greatly help both businesses and people, improve competitiveness, improve investment into India and give the world confidence that India is on the rise. He observed that India has been rapidly developing new tools for good governance, ease of living, and ease of doing business, such as PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. He cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework as an example of India's technological prowess, and an initiative which has had a deep impact on the country's economy. He further informed that in December last year, India had clocked 7.28 billion digital financial transactions in one month, thanks to UPI. The Minister added that the world was now aspiring to adopt UPI for digital financial transactions. The Minister emphasized that India was second to none in technology and new ideas, and that the PM GatiShakti initiative was yet another example of this capability

