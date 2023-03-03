India's Services PMI Indicates Strongest Growth In 12 Years

-
ALSO READ
India and Wallonia, Belgium celebrate 75 years of Diplomatic Relations, expand trade partnerships in renewable energy
Nifty above 18,000 on upbeat global cues; breadth strong
Premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture: RBI MPC Minutes
Global uncertainty complicates fight against inflation: RBI minutes
RBI Lowers Growth Projection To 7%; Retains Inflation Forecast At 6.7% For FY23
-
At 59.4 in February (January: 57.2), the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index was at its highest level in 12 years and indicated a sharp expansion in output. Where growth was reported, survey participants mentioned favourable demand conditions and new business gains.
New orders placed with service providers rose further in February, with several firms suggesting that competitive pricing boosted sales. Although Indian service providers signalled a further increase in their expenses midway through the final fiscal quarter, the rate of input price inflation moderated to a 29-month low. February data highlighted slower increases in input costs and selling prices across the four broad areas of the service economy.
Employment increased further in February, stretching the current sequence of expansion to nine months. the overall level of positive sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was little changed from January and remained below its long-run average.
Private sector output in India increased for the nineteenth successive month in February. Rising from 57.5 in January to 59.0, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index highlighted a sharp and stronger rate of expansion. Growth was stronger in services than in manufacturing. Services firms also recorded a faster upturn in new business than their manufacturing counterparts. Trends for input prices were mixed in February, with a stronger increase among goods producers contrasting with a slowdown in the service economy. Finally, private sector jobs rose only marginally in February, with rates of expansion broadly similar at manufacturers and service providers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU