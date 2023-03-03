Domestic wheat crop in normal condition

-
Due to intensive efforts of ICAR and SAUs, large numbers of terminal heat stress tolerant varieties were developed and are now under cultivation in an estimated area of more than 50% particularly in North Western plain zone. Also, about 75% area is under early and timely sowing conditions in Haryana and Punjab and therefore, the crop area with early sowing, will not be affected by heat conditions in the month of March.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
