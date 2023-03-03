Domestic wheat crop in normal condition

An official government update has assessed that as on date the wheat crop condition is normal in all major wheat growing states.

Due to intensive efforts of ICAR and SAUs, large numbers of terminal heat stress tolerant varieties were developed and are now under cultivation in an estimated area of more than 50% particularly in North Western plain zone. Also, about 75% area is under early and timely sowing conditions in Haryana and Punjab and therefore, the crop area with early sowing, will not be affected by heat conditions in the month of March.

