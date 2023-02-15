SPA Capital Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.81% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.504.271.095.620.070.140.030.090.020.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)