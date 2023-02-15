SPA Capital Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.81% to Rs 5.50 croreNet profit of SPA Capital Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.504.27 29 OPM %1.095.62 -PBDT0.070.14 -50 PBT0.030.09 -67 NP0.020.06 -67
