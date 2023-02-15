Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit declines 62.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare declined 62.16% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.301.7763.3333.900.190.600.190.600.140.37

