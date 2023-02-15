Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit declines 62.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare declined 62.16% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.301.77 -83 OPM %63.3333.90 -PBDT0.190.60 -68 PBT0.190.60 -68 NP0.140.37 -62
