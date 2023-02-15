Shri Vasuprada Plantations standalone net profit rises 18975.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 31.51 crore

Net profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations rose 18975.00% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 31.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.5130.30-1.058.68-0.951.49-2.71-0.247.630.04

