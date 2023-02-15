Shri Vasuprada Plantations standalone net profit rises 18975.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Shri Krishna Devcon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
India's most affordable tea cafe franchise plans rapid pan-India expansion in 2023
SC Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 31.51 croreNet profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations rose 18975.00% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 31.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.5130.30 4 OPM %-1.058.68 -PBDT-0.951.49 PL PBT-2.71-0.24 -1029 NP7.630.04 18975
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU