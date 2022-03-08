Spandana Sphoorty to mull NCD issue of March 10

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty Financial appoints Shalabh Saxena as new MD, CEO
Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise upto Rs 300 cr from promoter, Kanchenjunga
Spandana Sphoorty tumbles after weak Q2 result
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial a meeting of the management committee of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 10 March 2022 to consider fund raising plans.
The funds would be raised via the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.1 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 29.7 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose 2% YoY to Rs 349.9 crore.
The scrip rose 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 333.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU