Sun TV Network board OKs interim dividend

Sun TV Network board on Monday approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Previously, the board approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share in February 2022. The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share in November 2021.

Sun TV Network owns channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi besides owning OTT Platform Sun NXT. It also airs FM radio stations across India. The company owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sun Risers Hyderabad.

The media company's standalone net profit rose 3.52% to Rs 457.39 crore on 6.25% rise in net sales to Rs 1033.10 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Sun TV were trading 0.46% lower at Rs 435.65 on BSE.

