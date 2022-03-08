Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 3.33%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.6%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 14.07% over last one month compared to 5.95% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 10.11% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 3.33% today to trade at Rs 599.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.6% to quote at 21506.99. The index is up 5.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 2.05% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 52.98 % over last one year compared to the 4.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 14.07% over last one month compared to 5.95% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 10.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 623.1 on 07 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 305.4 on 25 Mar 2021.

