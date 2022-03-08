Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 424.25 points or 1.26% at 34099.07 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.43%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.2%),Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 4.02%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.91%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.47%), NELCO Ltd (up 2.99%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 2.81%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.66%), and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 2.48%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 5%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 0.92%), and Cyient Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 89.7 or 0.17% at 52753.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.28% at 15818.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 255.47 points or 0.99% at 25936.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.56 points or 0.52% at 7777.88.

On BSE,2039 shares were trading in green, 701 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

