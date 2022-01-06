Spandana Sphoorty tumbles after weak Q2 result

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty Financial appoints Shalabh Saxena as new MD, CEO
Spandana Sphoorthy board approves NCD issue worth Rs 290 cr
Spandana Sphoorty gains on value buying
Spandana Sphoorty Financial plans NCD issuance up to Rs 215 cr
Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit declines 8.45% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial slumped 4.05% to Rs 398 after the NBFC reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 57.9 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.7 crore reported in Q2 FY21.Total revenue from operations increased by 14.7% to Rs 395.6 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 344.8 crore registered in Q2 FY21. The microfinance institution posted a pre tax loss of Rs 71.5 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a profit before tax of Rs 91.4 crore reported in Q2 FY21.
The company reported an impairment on financial instrument and other provision of Rs 241.3 in Q2 FY22. Meanwhile, finance cost jumped 78% year on year to Rs 149.7 crore in Q2 FY22. The NBFC's debt to equity ratio stood at 1.81 as of Q2 FY22.
In a separate announcement, the microfinance lender announced that the company's board will meet on 10 January 2022 to consider the proposal to raise funds by way of further issue of securities through public and/or private offerings including qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU