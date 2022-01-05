Suzlon Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2022.

Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 9.78 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 409.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd tumbled 4.65% to Rs 479.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21040 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd lost 4.27% to Rs 2795.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 625 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd shed 4.00% to Rs 409.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87357 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 3.94% to Rs 1899.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7226 shares in the past one month.

