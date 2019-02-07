Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee
No impact of RCom move on Reliance Infrastructure Group
SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition
Anil Ambani welcomes SC order on Rafale
-
Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2019.
Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2019.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 24.90% to Rs 115.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 102.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd tumbled 17.53% to Rs 118.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.43 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd lost 17.25% to Rs 10.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 193.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Raymond Ltd shed 9.70% to Rs 641.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52473 shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 5.33. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU