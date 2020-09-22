SPARC grants license to Tripoint Therapeutics to commercialize Elepzia XR

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced the grant of an exclusive license to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA (Tripoint) to commercialize Elepsia™ XR 1000 mg and Elepsia™ XR 1500 mg tablets in the USA.

Under terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15% to 50% on net sales.

Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA fees for Elepsia™ XR 1000 mg and Elepsia™ XR 1500 mg.

The initial term of the agreement shall be 5 years and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

