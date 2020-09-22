SPARC grants license to Tripoint Therapeutics to commercialize Elepzia XR

-
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced the grant of an exclusive license to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA (Tripoint) to commercialize Elepsia™ XR 1000 mg and Elepsia™ XR 1500 mg tablets in the USA.
Under terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15% to 50% on net sales.
Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA fees for Elepsia™ XR 1000 mg and Elepsia™ XR 1500 mg.
The initial term of the agreement shall be 5 years and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.
