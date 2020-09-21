JUST IN
Phillips Carbon Black receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities and CPs

From CARE

Phillips Carbon Black announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 550 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable
Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1850 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable/ CARE A1+
Commercial paper (Rs 450 crore) - CARE A1+
Commercial paper (Rs 50 crore) - CARE A1+

Mon, September 21 2020. 18:49 IST

