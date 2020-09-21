The Ramco Cements receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Cements Q4 PAT slides 13% to 143 cr
The Ramco Cements standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2020 quarter
The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the March 2020 quarter
The Ramco Cements invests Rs 2.5 cr in rights issue of Lynks Logistics
Ramco Systems receives reaffirmation in credit ratings for LoC
-
The Ramco Cements has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Non-Convertible Debentures (Rs 400 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Term Loan facilities (Rs 1550 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Term Loan facilities (Rs 550 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (affirmed) Long term fund based facilities (Rs 735 crore)- AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Short term fund based facilities (Rs 250 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed) Short term non-fund based facilities (Rs 485 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed) Commercial Paper / Short term debt (Rs 900 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU