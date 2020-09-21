JUST IN
The Ramco Cements receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

The Ramco Cements has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Non-Convertible Debentures (Rs 400 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Term Loan facilities (Rs 1550 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Term Loan facilities (Rs 550 crore) - AA+ (Stable) (affirmed) Long term fund based facilities (Rs 735 crore)- AA+ (Stable) (reaffirmed) Short term fund based facilities (Rs 250 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed) Short term non-fund based facilities (Rs 485 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed) Commercial Paper / Short term debt (Rs 900 crore) - A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 16:18 IST

