TCS receives three 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards

Tata Consultancy Services has won two Gold and one Sliver award for Talent Management and Excellence in Learning at the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards.

TCS was recognized with a Gold award in 'Best Advance in Creating a Talent Strategy', for reimagining its talent management strategy in the Business 4.0 era. TCS' talent strategy has helped it attract, retain and engage top notch and diverse talent across the world, strengthening its position as the preferred growth and transformation partner for its customers.

Its investments in organic talent development, progressive workplace policies and innovative employee engagement initiatives have resulted in superior HR outcomes and a best-in-class talent retention of 87.9 percent in FY20 in IT services.

TCS also received a Gold award in the category 'Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy,' for its Xplore program that provides technology training to new recruits. Xplore enables them to learn anytime, anywhere, at their own pace, and is designed to make them industry ready by helping develop essential software engineering skills, nurturing professionalism, and instilling a process mindset.

Furthermore, TCS received a Silver award in the category 'Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning', for its Business Simulation program, a configurable engine built in-house to simulate various scenarios such as go-to-market, deal constructs and more, to help mid-level leadership strengthen their decision making skills.

