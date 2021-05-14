SPARC reports positive results from Phase 3 trial for its investigational ophthalmic suspension

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial (CLR_16_33) for its investigational drug, PDP-716 ophthalmic suspension, for the treatment of Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.

The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating that PDP-716 dosed once daily is equivalent to Alphagan P 0.1% dosed 3 times a day.

PDP-716 is a novel, once daily, ophthalmic suspension of Brimonidine Tartrate 0.35%. PDP-716 is developed using SPARC's proprietary TearActTM technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)