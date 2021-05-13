HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1147 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail

-
ALSO READ
Rites secures work order from National High Speed Rail Corporation
ABB Power Products wins Rs 160 cr order from Indian Railways
L&T Construction bags mega contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth Rs 1300 cr
IRCTC rises over 3% in two days
-
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in a joint venture with KEC International (KEC), has been awarded Rs.1,147 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail for the construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro. HCC share in the JV is 51% (i.e. Rs 585 crore).
The scope of work involves civil works, architectural works, plumbing & drainage and temporary services as per the client's drawings.
The nine elevated stations include Chennai Bypass Crossing, Rarriacharidra Hospital, lyyaparithangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, Poonamallee Bypass. The work is to be completed in 36 months.
Currently, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line Ill, involving 3,115 m long twin bored tunnels including 4 underground stations; a section of Delhi metro involving, 4051 m underground twin tunnels and an underground station; two contracts for Pune Metro involving 17 elevated stations and a section of Bangalore Metro Rail Project involving 6,340 m long elevated corridor including a road-cum-rail flyover and 5 metro stations.
In the past, HCC has been associated with 6 packages of Delhi Metro totalling 18.14 krn of tunnels and 13 underground stations. In Kolkata Metro, HCC has constructed 6.47 km tunnels in 6 packages that include 4 underground stations. In Mumbai Metro I, the company has built 8 elevated stations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU