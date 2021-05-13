HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1147 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in a joint venture with KEC International (KEC), has been awarded Rs.1,147 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail for the construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro. HCC share in the JV is 51% (i.e. Rs 585 crore).

The scope of work involves civil works, architectural works, plumbing & drainage and temporary services as per the client's drawings.

The nine elevated stations include Chennai Bypass Crossing, Rarriacharidra Hospital, lyyaparithangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, Poonamallee Bypass. The work is to be completed in 36 months.

Currently, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line Ill, involving 3,115 m long twin bored tunnels including 4 underground stations; a section of Delhi metro involving, 4051 m underground twin tunnels and an underground station; two contracts for Pune Metro involving 17 elevated stations and a section of Bangalore Metro Rail Project involving 6,340 m long elevated corridor including a road-cum-rail flyover and 5 metro stations.

In the past, HCC has been associated with 6 packages of Delhi Metro totalling 18.14 krn of tunnels and 13 underground stations. In Kolkata Metro, HCC has constructed 6.47 km tunnels in 6 packages that include 4 underground stations. In Mumbai Metro I, the company has built 8 elevated stations.

