Spenta International standalone net profit rises 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Realtors want banks to pass on rate cut benefits to borrowers
Dubai keeps rank as world's busiest international airport
US-bound flights cancelled after fire at Toronto's airport
Snow halts flights at Srinagar airport
Candor International School, Bengaluru announces its annual scholarship program
-
Sales rise 48.22% to Rs 13.31 croreNet profit of Spenta International rose 58.06% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.22% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.83% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 44.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.318.98 48 44.2437.01 20 OPM %12.7013.25 -13.5813.16 - PBDT1.030.78 32 4.383.89 13 PBT0.740.51 45 3.212.57 25 NP0.490.31 58 2.261.84 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU