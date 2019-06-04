Spenta International standalone net profit rises 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 48.22% to Rs 13.31 crore

Net profit of rose 58.06% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.22% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.83% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 44.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

13.318.9844.2437.0112.7013.2513.5813.161.030.784.383.890.740.513.212.570.490.312.261.84

