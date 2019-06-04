JUST IN
Neycer India reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 93.11% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Neycer India reported to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.75% to Rs 6.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.273.92 -93 6.2417.70 -65 OPM %-622.22-53.32 --83.81-7.40 - PBDT-1.90-1.44 -32 -5.58-1.61 -247 PBT-2.15-1.68 -28 -6.57-2.62 -151 NP12.27-1.68 LP 7.85-2.62 LP

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:54 IST

