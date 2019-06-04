Satra Properties (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 73.78% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Satra Properties (India) reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.78% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 48.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 33.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs -56.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.033.47 74 33.15-56.94 LP OPM %-14.1020.17 --9.1133.11 - PBDT1.521.85 -18 -0.02-39.08 100 PBT1.471.77 -17 -0.24-39.20 99 NP1.47-7.45 LP -0.24-48.83 100
